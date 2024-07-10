Footage of a young Lamine Yamal holding hands with Sergio Ramos has resurfaced after he became the youngest scorer in European Championship history.

The winger, aged 16 years and 362 days, secured a 21st-minute equaliser from 25 yards in Spain’s Euro 2024 semi-final against France on Tuesday, 9 July.

He has also beaten Pele’s record as the youngest player to feature in a major tournament semi-final.

In the viral clip, the then-nine-year-old Barcelona academy player walked hand-in-hand with the former Real Madrid captain during a Clasico fixture in April 2016.