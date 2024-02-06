Bottas surprised as anyone by Hamilton joining Ferrari: ‘It is great for him’

Valtteri Bottas has shared his reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, suggesting he is as surprised as anyone.

The F1 driver - who was Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes from 2017 to 2021 - was asked about the news at Sauber’s 2024 car launch in London on Monday 5 February.

“I think it surprised everyone, including me. I never really thought it would happen and the timing was early.

“In this sport, these things happen. And I think it’s great for him... I’m sure he’s happy about it.”