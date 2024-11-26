Watch: F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton pilots fighter jet in astronaut training

Watch Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton pilot a fighter jet as he embarked on flight training used by astronauts.

The seven-time F1 world champion and IWC brand ambassador appeared blown away by the experience, describing it as “wicked”.

The same training is used to prepare the crews of the Inspiration 4 and Polaris Dawn commercial human spaceflight missions.

During the training day, the 39-year-old was accompanied by students from Dibia DREAM, a non-profit organisation fostering STEM education.

In a short movie, produced by IWC Schaffhausen, Hamilton can be seen surfing through the clouds.