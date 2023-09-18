This is the moment a lizard ambles across the tarmac at the Singapore Grand Prix, forcing drivers to weave their way around it.

In a video posted to the official Formula One channel on Twitter, the lizard is seen crossing the track on the practice race, as officials wave yellow flags to alert drivers of the potential hazard.

“It’s going to be a brave marshal to go out and pick one of those up,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television according to Reuters. “Hopefully they’ll be going to bed soon.”

Minutes later, a second lizard entered the track, seemingly unbothered by the loud noise of the car engines.