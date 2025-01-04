Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:30
Luke Littler gets emotional after historic World Darts final win
Luke Littler became the youngest ever world champion of darts after beating Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace.
Littler, 17, was beaten by world No 1 Luke Humphries in last year’s final, but he returned to the same stage 12 months later and made no mistake this time, overwhelming his esteemed opponent with peerless finishing to race into a 4-0 lead.
Luke Littler’s performance was described as “mesmerising” and “inspirational” by Sir Keir Starmer as the Prime Minister congratulated the 17-year-old for his historic World Championship triumph.
Sir Keir said in a statement: “Mesmerising performance from Luke Littler to win the World Darts Championship.
“Congratulations Luke on being the youngest ever PDC World Darts Champion. An inspirational performance under such pressure to lift the trophy.
“You should be really proud of what you’ve achieved tonight, not just for yourself but for the sport of darts as a whole.”
