Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is happy with his team’s statement victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw the Premier League side come from behind to win, after Kylian Mbappe had given the visitors the lead.

The result means Man City have booked their place in the last-16 of the Champions League and will go through as group winners.

“In general, we made a really top performance and are happy to be in the next stage,” Guardiola said at full-time.

“Congratulations to everyone in the club.”

