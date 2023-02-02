Manchester United have tough work ahead to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley on 26 February, Erik ten Hag has said.

The Red Devils will face Newcastle after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at Old Trafford, securing a 5-0 aggregate win.

“It’s not about reaching the final, it’s about winning the final. That’s going to be tough, we have a great opponent so we’ll prepare well,” the football manager said.

