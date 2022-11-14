Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that Manchester United have not progressed since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013.

The Portuguese forward played under the Scottish football manager for six years during his first spell at the Red Devils before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the football player said he’d seen “no evolution” since the Ferguson’s departure.

“I don’t know what is going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo said.

“They stopped in time.”

