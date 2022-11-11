Erik ten Hag has told Alejandro Garnacho he must keep working to force his way into the Manchester United side after an exciting cameo in Thursday’s 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The 18-year-old came off the bench moments after Diogo Dalot’s own goal had given Villa their second lead of the night, but after Marcus Rashford equalised for the hosts, he provided two assists as United turned the game around.

After the match, Ten Hag said Garnacho must keep up the good work to secure his first-team place.

