Pep Guardiola seemingly fails to recognise Martin Brundle in awkward grid walk chat

Pep Guardiola seemingly failed to recognise Martin Brundle in an awkward grid walk interview on Sunday.

The Manchester City manager was spotted at Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix but appeared less than keen for a chat with the Sky Sports presenter.

“You’re looking at me slightly suspiciously,” Brundle said, as he approached Guardiola before congratulating him on an “amazing season”.

The awkward interaction came on the same day that Cara Delevingne sparked backlash online for refusing to speak to Brundle.