AC Milan’s Mike Maignan speaks out after leading side off pitch due to racist abuse

Mike Maignan spoke out after he received racist abuse from Udinese fans, which forced him and his AC Milan side to walk off the pitch during the Serie A match on Saturday, 20 January.

The goalkeeper said he heard “monkey noises” directed at him from fans at the Stadio Friuli after he attempted a clearance.

“This shouldn’t exist in the world of football but, unfortunately for many years this is a recurrence,” the Frenchman said after the game, which Milan won 3-2.

“Ok, we accept the boos because that’s how it is away from home, but this issue of racism must not reach this level,” he added.

Milan players walked off the pitch just over 30 minutes into the match, suspending play for around 10 minutes.

“Lega Serie A condemns any form of racism,” the Serie A said on social media.