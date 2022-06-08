Gareth Southgate says Nations League draw with Germany 'well deserved'

Gareth Southgate has praised his England players following their draw against Germany in the Nations League on Tuesday (7 June).

Harry Kane’s late penalty ensured the team escaped with a point, while the striker became only the second man to score 50 goals for the Three Lions.

“The core of that team, they put their bodies on the line for each other. And on nights like that you have to do that to get a result,” Southgate said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.