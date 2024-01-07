Eddie Howe has urged his players to use their FA Cup victory over Sunderland as a springboard for the second half of the season.

Newcastle ended a run of seven defeats in eight games with a resounding 3-0 derby win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, 6 January.

Having exited the Champions League and Carabao Cup, the prospect of an FA Cup run will be of great importance to the Magpies.

“Now we stand here and we know we needed to win today, so delighted to do that. We’d love a run in the FA Cup, it’s an important competition now for us,” Howe said.