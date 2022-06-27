Djokovic disagrees with Wimbledon's ban on Russian players

Novak Djokovic declared at a press conference on Saturday (25 June) disagreeing with Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

He commented: “As a child of a war – several wars actually…I know what it feels like being in the position. But… I cannot say I fully agree to ban Russian tennis players, Belarusian tennis players from competing indefinitely. I just do not see how they have contributed to anything that is really happening.”

The Serbian player overcame Soonwoo Kwon in his first game on court today (27 June).

