Nuno Espirito Santo gives first press conference after Nottingham Forest appointment

Watch Nuno Espirito Santo give his first press conference as Nottingham Forest manager on Wednesday, 20 December.

The Portuguese coach was officially appointed Forest manager today after a two-year absence from the Premier League.

The club sacked Steve Cooper on Tuesday, having won just a single match since September.

“What I found was a good atmosphere around them, I think the players, they are engaged and now we have to commit ourselves together to improve things and it starts Saturday,” he said.

“What I saw today really gives me the assurance that we are in a good way in terms of togetherness.”

The former Wolves manager has been given a two-year contract at the City Ground.