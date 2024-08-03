Independent TV
Imane Khelif’s father defends daughter in Paris Olympics boxing row
Paris 2024 Olympics boxer Imane Khelif's father defended his daughter after she faced an international gender row amid a frenzy of misinformation.
Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned the last-16 contest against her Algerian opponent after just 46 seconds, saying she was unable to continue after suffering what she described as the hardest punch of her life.
The Italian's reaction led to a social media pile-on, with some accusing her opponent of being a trans woman, because she has previously failed a gender test due to a medical condition.
Khelif is biologically female and was born and raised as a woman.
"My child is a girl. She was raised as a girl... The Italian opponent she faced was unable to defeat my daughter," Omar Khelif said.
