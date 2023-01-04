Football icon Pele buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

Pele has been buried in his final resting place as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the sporting hero.

The 82-year-old, who died on 29 December, was laid to rest in Santos, the city where he grew up and helped turn into a global capital of football.

Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before his black coffin was driven through the streets in a fire engine.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Pele led Brazil to three World Cup titles.

