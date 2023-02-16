Guardiola hails Man City’s quality as they move top of Premier League

Pep Guardiola hailed his side’s quality after Manchester City moved ahead of Arsenal to the summit of the Premier League with victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Erling Haaland wrapped up a 3-1 victory for the reigning champions, as the Gunners slipped out of the top spot they had occupied since the third week of the season.

Bukayo Saka’s penalty had levelled after Kevin De Bruyne struck first for City, but goals from Jack Grealish and Haaland secured the three points for Guardiola’s side.

The City manager reflected on a difficult game at full time.

