Red Roses Sarah Bern and Abbey Ward on support from the Lionesses

Red Roses stars Sarah Bern and Abbey Ward have spoken about the invaluable support they've received from the Lionesses during their Women's Rugby World Cup tournament.

Hot off their European Championship win, the Lionesses made sure they were supporting the Red Roses in the stands, watching them go on to win the World Cup.

Bern praised the support while attending the Women of the Year Awards where the two teams are being honoured, "We all want women's sport to succeed and its great that we can join together in one team to conquer that."