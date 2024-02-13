Ronnie O’Sullivan tells snooker star to quit and ‘find something else to do’

Ronnie O’Sullivan told a fellow snooker player to “quit and go and find something else to do” following a crucial missed shot in the Welsh Open.

The world No.1, who withdrew from the tournament and is working as a pundit for Eurosport, criticised John Astley over a missed shot in his first-round defeat to Mark Williams on Monday (12 February).

In a post-match review, O’Sullivan said: “You'd be surprised at some top five players, I won't mention names, that I don't think have a snooker brain but have such good technique that they can get away with it.

"He [Astley] has neither.”

O’Sullivan continued: “So it's unfortunate, you know, but you've got to have one of the two - a good technique or a snooker game. If you've got neither, then maybe it's time to find something else to do."