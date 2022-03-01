Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel snapped at a journalist asking a question about the horrors of war in Ukraine and Roman Abramovich's involvement in peace talks during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday (1 March).

The Blues boss is preparing his side for an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Luton Town, but became frustrated when quizzed about the situation in eastern Europe.

"Listen, you have to stop, I am not a politician," Tuchel said.

"I have never experienced war. To even talk about it I feel bad. I'm very privileged to sit here in peace."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.