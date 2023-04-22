Ryan Reynolds says he is ‘speechless’ after Wrexham’s win

Ryan Reynolds said he is “speechless” after Wrexham’s win over Boreham Wood.

The actor said: “I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless”.

Wrexham are back in the English Football League after defeating Boreham Wood 3-1 today as the club’s rise continues in north Wales.

This is the club’s second full season since being taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after they Wrexham for £2m in 2020.

