Serena and Venus Williams to play doubles one more time at US Open

Serena and Venus Williams are set to reunite to play doubles together one last time at the upcoming US Open after they were awarded a wildcard.

They have not played a slam together since the French Open four years ago, but have an incredible track record of winning all 14 finals they've done.

This will be one of Serena's final matches as she gets ready to retire from tennis altogether. Older sister, Venus, has not shown any signs of quitting the court yet.

