Six Nations week one round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement

Ireland made a statement during the opening match of the Six Nations 2023 tournament, beating Wales 34-10 at the Principality Stadium.

England were beaten by Scotland at Twickenham, with new head coach Steve Borthwick, managing his first Six Nations match, forced to watch the Scots lift the Calcutta Cup for the fifth time in six years.

Elsewhere, reigning champions France avoided a shock defeat in Rome with a tight scoreline of 29-24.

Here is a round-up of all the action from week one of the tournament.