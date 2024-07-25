NBA legend Steph Curry backs Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election

Steph Curry has given his backing to Kamala Harris as she kicks off her campaign in the 2024 presidential election.

It comes after Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election, instead endorsing the vice president to be at the top of the Democratic ticket.

The NBA legend told reporters on Thursday (25 July): “The fact that president Biden gave the endorsement, vice president Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign and, hopefully, if she’s on the ticket, winning the election.

"It’s a big deal, to say the least.”