Sven-Goran Eriksson said that “life goes on” after he was given a year to live following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The former England manager spoke to TalkTV after making the announcement and suggested that his family have accepted the “difficult” outcome.

“We have to deal with it. The alternative is to give up and sit alone at home,” he said.

“Life goes on, life has to go on.”

Eriksson added that his children have been visiting him “as often as they can”.

The former football manager announced his terminal cancer diagnosis during an appearance on Swedish radio on Thursday.