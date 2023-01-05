Andy Murray holds first training session ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray held his first training session ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, 5 January.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, who is currently ranked 49th in the world, will be looking to win his first title at the Australian competition when it begins on 16 January.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Scottish player lost his first match of the year, against Sebastian Korda at the Adelaide International, with the American winning with a 7-6 (3) 6-3 success.

