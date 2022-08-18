Cincinnati Open: Rafel Nadal says he 'didn't play his best match' after loss

Rafael Nadal has admitted that he didn’t play his best match after he was beaten by Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6 4-6 6-3 in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

The Spaniard spent six weeks recovering from an abdominal muscle injury that forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Mr Nadal’s loss is a blow to his preparations for the US Open, which begins on 29 August.

“Obviously I didn’t play my best match... historically this tournament has been difficult for me,” Mr Nadal said.

