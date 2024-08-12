Tom Daley cries as he explains reasons behind Olympic retirement

Team GB diver Tom Daley cried as he tried to explain why he had chosen to retire from the Olympics.

Daly was asked about his retirement during a live interview with the BBC, as Team GB returned to London from Paris on Monday (12 August).

Daly, who won a silver medal alongside partner Noah Williams in the men’s synchronised 10m platform, said: “It’s hard to talk about. It’s always hard when you say goodbye to your sport.”

Crying, he said: “There are lots of things to process.

“This year felt like such a bonus. I got to perform in front of my family and kids and got to be a flag bearer.

“My bucket list was ticked off on every occasion.”