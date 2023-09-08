Tommy Fury says KSI will leave Manchester Arena in an ambulance following their fight

Boxer Tommy Fury has pledged his next opponent KSI, will leave Manchester Arena in an ambulance in their hotly anticipated fight.

The YouTube star will face Fury on October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, Fury responded to a pre-recorded clip from KSI, who claimed “October 14 will be a day you hate for the rest of your life”.

Fury responded: “Cut all that fancy talk out and the stupid laughs and bandanas. Come October 14 his life will be ruined. He will be leaving that arena in an ambulance.”