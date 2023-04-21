UFC London: Dana White reveals date and venue for next UK event

Dana White has revealed the date and venue for the next UFC London event.

In a video released on Thursday, 20 April, the UFC president revealed that the next date is just under three months away after the success of UFC 286.

A general sale for tickets begins on 26 May.

"We're working on that card now. You know I always have something in special for the UK fight fans," White said.

