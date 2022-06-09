A Ukrainian teenager with Down syndrome met his hero John Cena, three months after the pro-wrestler turned actor motivated him to escape Mariupol.

Misha Rohozhyn met the WWE star in Huizen, Netherlands, where he is seeking refuge with his family.

According to his mother Liana, the two created a “motivational fantasy” with the promise that Cena would be waiting at the end of their dangerous journey out of Ukraine.

Upon arriving in Holland, Misha was upset to find out his hero wasn’t there.

After learning about the story, Cena travelled to Huizen to surprise his fan.

