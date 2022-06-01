Tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko calls for end to Ukraine war ahead of World Cup play-off

Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears on the eve of Ukraine’s crucial World Cup play-off with Scotland as he called for an end to the war.

The Manchester City player also vowed to give the people of his nation “incredible emotions” with victory, which would see the team play Wales for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

“Every Ukrainian wants one thing - to stop this war,” he said.

“They have one dream to stop the war. When it comes to football, the team, we have our own dream. We want to go to the World Cup.”

