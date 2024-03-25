Watch: Vinicius Jr breaks down in tears when asked about racism he faces in football

Vinicius Jr cried as he spoke about the racist abuse he faces as a football player during a press conference on Monday, 25 March.

It came after the Brazilian forward’s club side Real Madrid filed a complaint against a referee who handled their game at Osasuna for not including alleged racist insults aimed at the player in his match report.

“I just want to play soccer, do everything for my club and for my family”, an emotional Vinicius Jr told reporters.

Brazil face Spain in a friendly on Tuesday.

The match is being held as part of an anti-racism campaign in support of Vinicius Jr.