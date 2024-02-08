Warren Gatland hopes Wales ‘silence’ English crowd at Twickenham

Warren Gatland hopes that his Welsh side can silence the English crowd at Twickenham in this Saturday’s Six Nations clash.

The Wales head coach admitted that it’s a stadium he has “loved going to” and he does not find the home of English rugby intimidating.

“For us, it is about starting well and stopping the crowd singing ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ too early. Silence them a bit – that becomes an important factor,” the Kiwi said.

Wales have lost on their last seven Twickenham visits, but England’s last appearance at Twickenham saw them booed off the pitch following a loss to Fiji before the World Cup.