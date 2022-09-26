‘We all hate losing’: Welsh manager Robert Page reacts to Nations League relegation

Welsh football manager Robert Page reacted to the team’s Nations League relegation after their loss at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday, 26 September.

Wales were knocked from League A of the tournament after they were beaten 1-0 by Poland.

“We all hate losing games of football, we don’t like the fact we have been relegated,” Mr Page said during a post-match press conference.

However, he said the loss will not “derail” the World Cup-bound team, and they’re looking forward to Friday’s match against the US.

Sign up for our newsletters.