Tearful Wayne Rooney tells Rob Burrow ‘I’ll always be here’

This is the emotional moment a tearful Wayne Rooney tells former Leeds Rhino player and motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner Rob Burrow “I’ll always be here”.

The football manager joined Rob on his new podcast Seven.

Rooney told him: “Rob, it’s so inspiring seeing how positive you are, but not just yourself because I know first hand, the impact what this can have.

“Obviously, for yourself but for the people closest to you. I had that with my sister-in-law who suffered not the same illness but something severe as well. I think your energy and you staying really strong helps everyone else around you and I’ll always be here.”