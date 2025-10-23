Wayne Rooney calls out ‘bullying’ of Harry Maguire

Wayne Rooney has revealed he "couldn't be happier" for Harry Maguire and praised his redemption from "meme" to "incredible".

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show on Monday (20 October), he said: "He was a meme – people laughing at him. This guy's been incredible for England, really good for Man United. It's completely unfair – it was bullying."

The England centre half scored the winner for Manchester United in a 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (19 October).

Rooney also admitted he would "really struggle" to deal with what Maguire's "been through", calling him "strong-minded".