Wayne Rooney admits he’d like to manage Man Utd in the future

Wayne Rooney has admitted he would like to manage Manchester United or Everton in the future.

The Derby County boss was speaking at the premiere of his new film “Rooney” when he was asked about the possibility of one-day taking charge of his former clubs.

“Of course I would,” Rooney said when asked if he would like to manage Man United one day.

“Manchester United, Everton, those are the two clubs very close to me. If I can manage one of those clubs, it would be a great achievement.”

