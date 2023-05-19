Angelo Ogbonna tried to step in after AZ Alkaam fans attempted to invade a section of the AFAS Stadion where West Ham players’ friends and family were sitting at the Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday (18 May).

Violence broke out after Pablo Fornals’ injury-time winner when a gang of black-shirted, hooded AZ ultras tried to invade the West Ham section behind the dugout.

Hammers boss David Moyes said he was concerned for members of his family, including his 87-year-old father, who were watching the game.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters