Wimbledon is back.

Last year, the championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and excitement is building ahead of play on day one.

This year, Wimbledon will be a bit different with smaller crowds and social distancing in place over the fortnight. But one thing will always remain the same - each competitor will be going out to make history in the world’s most famous tennis tournament.

Here, we take a look at the numbers surrounding Wimbledon 2021, including expected attendances and some of the most interesting records to beat.