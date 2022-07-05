Rafael Nadal cruised into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon with a straight-set victory against Botic van de Zandschulp on Monday night, while Nick Kyrgios was made to work for his place in the last eight.

The No 2 seed won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 against his Dutch opponent and will play Taylor Fritz in the next round.

It wasn't such plain sailing for Kyrgios, who came from behind to beat Brandon Nakashima in a five-set thriller.

The Australian will face Cristian Garin on Wednesday (6 July).

