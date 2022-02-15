The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has defended its decision not to award medals in the women's singles skating at the Winter Games if Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three.

Russia's 15-year-old star has been allowed to compete after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) opted not to re-impose the provisional suspension she was handed after failing a doping test.

The IOC, however, is standing by its decision not to award medals until Valieva's failed drug test has been fully investigated.

