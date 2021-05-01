This is the moment a Norwegian skier goes the wrong way and loses a chance at the gold medal during the Winter Olympics 2022.

After going the wrong way he had to turn around and get back on the correct route, wiping out the 44-second lead he had following the ski jump.

Jarl Magnus Riiber only got out of isolation yesterday after a positive Covid test so did not know the course.

“I could have fought for the bronze. I don’t think the gold would have been possible anyway”, he said after the event.

Sign up to our newsletters here