Argentina players sing song insulting journalists after winning World Cup

Argentina players sang a song insulting journalists after they defeated France in the World Cup 2022 final on Sunday, 18 December.

The squad chanted the song in the mixed zone, in front of the media in Qatar.

“Support the national team, support them to the death because I love Argentina, because it’s an emotion I carry in my heart. And I don’t care what those f*****g journalists say!” the players sang.

High expectations in the media, often comparing Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona, have intensified a fraught relationship between Argentina’s national team and local press.

