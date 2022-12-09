Casemiro congratulated former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric after Croatia stunned Brazil to advance to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 with a dramatic penalty shootout win.

The two players shared a special moment on the pitch while their teammates took in the result.

Casemiro and Modric also swapped shirts at half-time in the tight quarter-final.

It took 106 minutes for Brazil to find a breakthrough, when Neymar danced through the Croatian defence to score.

But Bruno Petkovic fired home at the death to force a shootout, which was spectacularly won by the European side.

Sign up for our newsletters.