England football fans sang “Southgate you’re the one” as the Three Lions cruised to victory in their opening match of the World Cup 2022.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and a double from Bukayo Saka saw England thrash Iran 6-1 in Qatar.

It was the perfect start to the winter World Cup campaign, and back at home were certainly getting into the spirit.

“Southgate you’re the one” - to the tune of Atomic Kitten’s “Whole Again” - was belted out in pubs and bars up and down the country.

