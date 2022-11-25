Wales fans react after 'devastating' 2-0 loss to Iran in World Cup 2022

Fans who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years said they were “devastated” after the team’s 2-0 loss to Iran on Friday, 25 November.

Despite the disappointment, some supporters are optimistic that the Dragons can redeem themselves against England in the third and final game in the group stage.

“Disappointed for the boys because they must be absolutely devastated, the whole set up, but hey we can bounce back from this next Tuesday,” one fan said.

