New carbon-technology "super shoes" are allowing athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to smash world records.

Athletes can gain between three to four seconds per kilometre wearing the new evolutionary footwear, which has carbon-plated soles that act as springs.

Several Olympians have smashed world records during the Games thanks to the shoe’s carbon fibre plates and air pod “mattresses”.

The newest generation of high-tech running shoes has been created to boost performance, further enhanced by specially designed tracks.

Experts say current speeds achieved by modern athletes can't be compared to those of the past due to the boost the technology provides.