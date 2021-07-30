Winning an Olympic medal is often the most memorable moment of any athlete’s career.

Not only do they gain recognition as the best in the world, but competitors also receive rewards from their countries for winning bronze, silver or gold.

The bonus varies from nation to nation and the difference in money offered can be quite extreme.

Athletes from the US, for example, receive $37,500 for winning gold, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze.

That pales in comparison to Singapore, which awards its medal winner the biggest bonuses of $737,000 for gold, $369,000 for silver and $184,000 for bronze.